This Gadget Brings Night Shift Into Your Bedroom

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

Online mattress company Casper released a new gadget called the Glow. It’s a bedside lamp that brings Night Light into your bedroom.

[Have We Reached Peak Smart Home?]

The Glow

You can control the Glow with your iPhone with controls to control the dimming time and brightness. It also works as an alarm you gently wake you up with light that gradually gets brighter over the course of 30 minutes.

casper glow lamp

The dimming sequence is the Night Shift part. It dims over 45 minutes, gradually going from bright warm light to dim red light before it shuts off. You can control up to six lamps with the Glow app, and it acts as a single system.

The lamp charges wirelessly and also contains batteries, making it portable. The Glow launches today, costing US$89 for one lamp and US$169 for a two-pack. Check it out here.

[Here’s How I Finally Accepted HomeKit is a Raging S*#t Storm]

Photo by Rune Enstad on Unsplash

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Lee Dronick Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick

I do that with my HUE lights.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 hour ago