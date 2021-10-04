Catalyst has launched a line of Total Protection Cases for AirTag. These cases are waterproof to 330ft (100m), 100x more waterproof than the naked device, and have 10ft Military Standard 810G Drop Protection. They start at US$34.99.

AirTag Protective Case

The Catalyst case for AirTag comes in three attachment options: Hang-It, with a keyring and carabiner to hook onto bags, pet collars, keys and more; Clip-It, with a secure clip that attaches to things like straps and shoelaces; and Stick-It, with a 3M removeable adhesive back that sticks to just about any surface.

Catalyst CEO June Lai: “Our Total Protection Cases for AirTag ensures people can secure them on just about anything, no matter their lifestyle or environment, and keep them safe and secure. The same value proposition and design elements that have earned Catalyst consumer trust for iPhone, iPad and AirPods cases, were applied to AirTag and we’re excited to share this latest offering with our customers.”