Cellebrite Says it Can Hack Any iPhone

Controversial Israeli digital forensics firm Cellebrite released a new product it claimed can gain entry to any iPhone. The new product, called UFED Premium, can also be applied on high-end Android devices.

Cellebrite Promises Full File System Extraction

Cellebrite’s website said the product can “bypass or determine locks and perform a full file system extraction on any iOS device” running iOS 7 to iOS 12.3. It said investigators can access “much more data than what is possible through logical extractions and other conventional means.”

The product provides access to third-party app data, chat conversations, downloaded emails, email attachments and deleted content stored on a device. The company assured customers this will “increase your chances of finding the incriminating evidence and bringing your case to a resolution.”

Cracking San Bernandino Terrorist’s iPhone

Cellebrite was assumed to be the firm involved in the case that involved the San Bernadino terrorist’s iPhone. The company unlocked the phone in question for $900,000. Consequently, the FBI withdraw its demand for Apple to side-load the device with a version of iOS that could be hacked. It is hard to imagine this latest product was well received in Cupertino.