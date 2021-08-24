The CEOs of Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon will attend a meeting at the White House to discuss cybersecurity (via Bloomberg).

White House Security Meeting

The Wednesday meeting, led by President Joe Biden, will focus on efforts from private companies to improve cyber security. This year we’ve seen an increase in cyber attacks, such as ransomware, against U.S. companies.

The executives could discuss efforts undertaken by critical infrastructure entities, including those in the banking, energy and water utility sectors, to improve cybersecurity and collaborations with the government. The tech executives are likely to discuss how software can drive better security in the supply chain, according to a senior official familiar with the event.

Chief executives of JPMorgan Chase & Co., IBM, Southern Co., and Google have also been invited.