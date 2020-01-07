CES 2020: Eve Cam Works With HomeKit Secure Video

Today smart home company Eve Systems announced a product called Eve Cam, an indoor camera made exclusively for HomeKit Secure Video.
Eve Cam
Announced last year HomeKit Secure Video uses on-device processing to analyze your video footage to determine if people or pets are present. Recording video for one camera requires a 200GB iCloud storage plan, and you’ll need a 2TB storage plan to support up to five cameras.
Features
- The 150° camera and high-def 1080p resolution give you an unmistakably clear view
- Thanks to infrared night vision, you’ll be able to tell whether you have an intruder in the house, or your kids are raiding the refrigerator
- Using the integrated microphone and speaker, you can talk to whoever is in your home at any time
- With the 360° x 180° adjustable, magnetic camera base, you can easily install Eve Cam just about anywhere
- Specifications & requirements: iPhone or iPad with iOS/iPadOS 13.3 or later. Home hub: HomePod with iOS 13.3 or Apple TV with tvOS 13.3 or later. 200 GB iCloud storage plan to record and receive notifications when people/pets/vehicles are recognized. Power: 5 V, 1 A max. (USB). Wireless Connection: WLAN (2.4 GHz/5 GHz). Dimensions: 4.8 x 2.6 x 2.4 in
Eve Cam will be available in April 2020 for US$149.95.
Further Reading
[CES 2020: Razer Unveils Kishi iPhone Gaming Controllers]
[Apple TV+ to Joins Rival Streamers at TCA Winter Press Tour]
Leave a Reply