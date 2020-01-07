CES 2020: Eve Cam Works With HomeKit Secure Video

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

Today smart home company Eve Systems announced a product called Eve Cam, an indoor camera made exclusively for HomeKit Secure Video.

Eve Cam

Announced last year HomeKit Secure Video uses on-device processing to analyze your video footage to determine if people or pets are present. Recording video for one camera requires a 200GB iCloud storage plan, and you’ll need a 2TB storage plan to support up to five cameras.

Eve cam

Features

  • The 150° camera and high-def 1080p resolution give you an unmistakably clear view
  • Thanks to infrared night vision, you’ll be able to tell whether you have an intruder in the house, or your kids are raiding the refrigerator
  • Using the integrated microphone and speaker, you can talk to whoever is in your home at any time
  • With the 360° x 180° adjustable, magnetic camera base, you can easily install Eve Cam just about anywhere
  • Specifications & requirements: iPhone or iPad with iOS/iPadOS 13.3 or later. Home hub: HomePod with iOS 13.3 or Apple TV with tvOS 13.3 or later. 200 GB iCloud storage plan to record and receive notifications when people/pets/vehicles are recognized. Power: 5 V, 1 A max. (USB). Wireless Connection: WLAN (2.4 GHz/5 GHz). Dimensions: 4.8 x 2.6 x 2.4 in

Eve Cam will be available in April 2020 for US$149.95.

Further Reading

[CES 2020: Razer Unveils Kishi iPhone Gaming Controllers]

[Apple TV+ to Joins Rival Streamers at TCA Winter Press Tour]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of