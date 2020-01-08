CES 2020: iHeart Media Announces Major Automotive Integrations

iHeartMedia announced upcoming automotive integrations for its iHeartRadio music streaming service at CES. The service will be integrated into various platforms from automotive makers like General Motors and BMW as well as those from Google’s Android, Harman, and LG.

iHeartMedia Drives New Auto-Integrations Off The Forecourt

iHeartMedia is going to be integrated with various General Motors vehicles. It will be available in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles with eligible infotainment systems. The company is going to release a new app for BMW Connected drive too. It is also releasing a stand-alone version of its app for Android-powered vehicles. This will have the Google Play Store built into it. The iHeartRadio radio service is soon going to be available on LG’s webOS Auto platform as well.

Furthermore, iHeartMedia announced a series of other developments. It revealed it is an early partner for HARMAN’s new Ignite Marketplace for in-vehicle apps and services. The company is also working with Sounds=Hound to bring its content to the Houndify AI platform and Hound App. The app is available on both iOS and Android.

