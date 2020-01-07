CES 2020: Razer Unveils Kishi iPhone Gaming Controllers

At CES 2020 Razer showed off several products, one of which was a mobile gaming controller called Kishi that works with iPhones.

Razer Kishi

The controllers fit on each side of your iPhone, giving it a similar form factor to the Nintendo Switch. The left controller features a joystick and D-pad, while the right controller has a joystick and buttons. They can connect via the Lightning port or USB-C port in the case of Android phones. They offer pass-through charging ports so you can play and charge at the same time.

Jason Schwartz, Head of Mobile Gaming at Razer:

Razer is excited to strengthen its collaboration with NVIDIA by joining their GeForce NOW Recommended program. GeForce NOW is PC gaming in the cloud, transforming underpowered or incompatible hardware into a powerful GeForce gaming PC.Razer mobile gaming controllers are perfect complementary devices to enhance this type of gameplaywhich we are pleased to feature here at the Razer CES booth.

The Razer Kishi controllers will become available in early 2020.

