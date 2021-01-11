Smart cycle helmet brand LIVALL unveiled its latest products at CES 2021. It rolled out its C20 and BH51M NEO products at the digital show. It will also launch the LIVALL BH60 Neo range. The new range features brake warning lights, anti-loss alarm, auto-off, and fall detection.

New Smart Cycle Helmets at CES 2021

LIVALL’s smart cycle helmets include various advanced features, such as lighting which uses adaptive technology to ensure riders’ visibility in dark conditions, and fall detection which automatically triggers the emergency system that sends a rider’s GPS location to their emergency contacts. Founder Bryan Zheng said: