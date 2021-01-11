Smart cycle helmet brand LIVALL unveiled its latest products at CES 2021. It rolled out its C20 and BH51M NEO products at the digital show. It will also launch the LIVALL BH60 Neo range. The new range features brake warning lights, anti-loss alarm, auto-off, and fall detection.
New Smart Cycle Helmets at CES 2021
LIVALL’s smart cycle helmets include various advanced features, such as lighting which uses adaptive technology to ensure riders’ visibility in dark conditions, and fall detection which automatically triggers the emergency system that sends a rider’s GPS location to their emergency contacts. Founder Bryan Zheng said:
We have participated in CES for 6 years, and we are so looking forward to showing global technology enthusiasts our innovative technology and promoting the concept of safe and smart cycling at this all-digital CES. We would like to increase riders’ confidence regarding this concept by creating more reliable products.