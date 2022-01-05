CES 2022: Airthings Air Quality Sensor Can Detect Indoor Pollution

Airthings has announced new products at CES 2022 as additions to its View series product range. These include View Pollution, View Radon, and View Plus.

View Pollution

View Pollution is Airthings’ first product dedicated to measuring particulate matter. Measuring both PM 1.0 and 2.5, View Pollution tracks the particle size range that poses the most direct risk to our health, along with temperature and humidity, View Pollution is ideal for city dwellers, who are most frequently exposed to pollutants caused by the presence of construction activity, vehicle exhaust, and airborne chemicals. It’s also a great solution for residents with fireplaces or who live in wildfire-prone areas and at an increased risk of breathing in smoke, which can be very harmful to those with respiratory conditions such as allergies and asthma.

View Radon

View Radon is the most advanced radon monitor on the market. Airthings has become the trusted industry-leader manufacturing smart radon monitors over the last decade and is continually developing their radon sensor technology to ensure it is the most accurate, robust and sustainably-designed on the market.

View Plus

View Plus is the ultimate do-it-all device, monitoring for the omnipresent threat of radon, carbon dioxide, pollution, wildfire smoke, viruses, allergens (Airthings for Business product), and many more threats, making it the best option for those looking to maximize the amount of air quality information at their fingertips.

Oyvind Birkenes, CEO of Airthings:

We are living in a time where air quality is a real threat to the health and wellbeing of people around the globe. The best way to combat this is through information that empowers us to make small but impactful changes. We hope that those who meet our View Series at CES and in the months ahead will gain peace of mind by knowing what’s in the air they breathe and what they can do about it.

View Plus is now available and shipping to customers worldwide. View Pollution (US$199 USD) and View Radon (US$199 USD) will be made available for pre-order in the coming months and will begin shipping to customers in the spring.