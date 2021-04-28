The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) plans to bring CES back to Las Vegas in 2022, it announced on Wednesday. The show will take place from January 5 through 8. A digital element will remain, following the pandemic-enforced all-digital offering in 2021.

CES 2022 to be in Person and Digital Event

According to the CTA, 1,000 firms have already committed to showcasing their products at CES in Las Vegas. The organization also said it will work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state on coronavirus safety measures. Gary Shapiro, CTA president and CEO, said: