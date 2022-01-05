CES 2022: Satechi Launches Pro Hub Max, Multiport Adapter

At CES 2022 Satech announced two new products. First, the Pro Hub Max that works with M1 Macs, and a multiport adapter with 8K HDMI. Satechi’s new USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI and Pro Hub Max will be available soon at Satechi.net for US$149.99 and US$99.99, respectively.

M1 Mac Hub

The new Satechi Pro Hub Max elevates the newest MacBook Pro® M1 and Max by offering a 4K HDMI port for dual display that supports up to 60Hz, making it easier to work via multiple screens or stream content, such as TV shows and movies, on a bigger screen in crisp, high-resolution. Additionally, the Pro Hub Max also features a micro/SD card reader, which allows creators to pull data from multiple cards simultaneously.

Multiport Adapter

The USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI provides significant upgrades on bandwidth for video and data, fast transfer rates of up to 40Gbps, and backwards compatibility with USB 3.2, Thunderbolt 3 and more. Its 8K HDMI output offers ultra-hi-res, making for a stunning display while working, gaming, or even streaming, with its additional refresh rate of up to 60Hz.

The USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI features an abundance of ports for every essential work necessity, including 8K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C PD charging, USB-A data up to 10 Gbps, and micro/SD card readers. The adapter’s rugged construction allows for better heat dissipation as well, preventing connected devices from overheating.