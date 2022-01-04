CES 2022: Scosche Announces Phone Car Mounts with Wireless Charging

On Tuesday, Scosche Industries has announced new phone car mounts, and these include wireless charging. Each product will be available at a different price and be released at a separate time in 2022.

MagicMount Pro Charge5

These mounts are designed to hold and wirelessly charge all MagSafe and Qi-enabled phones. They will Fast Charge MagSafe iPhone 12 and later and also Qi-enabled phones. Powerful Neodymium magnets are strategically placed inside the mount head to hold all phones from a Mini to a Pro Max. The circle of MagSafe compatible magnets line up to provide a strong hold and fast wireless charge at up to 15W, depending upon the device. A 360° adjustable head allows for portrait or landscape phone views. Each Charge5 mount comes with a car adapter that charges the mount and has a bonus 20W USB-C charging port to quickly charge a second device.

MagicMount Pro Charge5 is available in four mounting options: Window/Dash, Dash/Vent, Window/Dash Telescoping, and Cup Holder. They will be available Spring 2022 on Scosche.com and at select retailers at an MSRP of US$64.99.

MagicMount Pro MagSafe

These MagSafe-compatible magnetic phone mounts feature a circle of built-in Neodymium magnets that align perfectly with the Apple MagSafe system of magnets and found in iPhone 12 and later models. This enables a quick and easy attachment between the phone and the mount. MagicMount Pro MagSafe will also securely hold MagSafe cases and holds and Qi enabled iPhone 8-11 and Android phones using the included Scosche MagicPlate. The 360° adjustable head accommodates portrait or landscape phone views and is perfectly balanced to hold phones of all sizes from a Mini to a Pro Max.

MagicMount Pro MagSafe mounts are available in three mounting options: Window/Dash, Dash/Vent/Swing-Arm 4-in-1, and Cup Holder. They will be available Spring 2022 on Scosche.com and at select retailers at an MSRP of US$44.99.

MagicMount MSC

These mounts have powerful Neodymium magnets built in to securely hold an Apple MagSafe Charger (not included), along with an Apple iPhone 12 or later, for safe and convenient hands-free use and charging. The mount head is perfectly engineered, shaped and balanced to cradle a MagSafe charger and adjusts 360° to allow for portrait or landscape phone viewing. Each MagicMount MSC comes with a 20W USB-C car adapter.

MagicMount MSC mounts come in a choice of four mounting options: 4-in-1 (Dash/Vent with optional Swing-Arm), Window/Dash, and Cup Holder. They will be available February 2022 on Scosche.com and at select retailers at an MSRP of US$34.99.

Universal Wireless Charging

These offer fast wireless charging combined with the convenience of a Universal-style mount. This new range of universal mounts offer Qi-certified wireless fast charging up to 15W (depending upon the phone). They feature 360° adjustable mount heads to allow for portrait or landscape viewing and include a power adapter to power the charging mount and provide a bonus 20W USB-C Power Delivery port to charge a second device. An LED power indicator light is strategically placed on the front of the mount’s “feet” for instant verification that the mount is charging the phone.

These Universal wireless charging mounts come in a choice of four base mounting options: Dash/Vent, Window/Dash//Vent, Window/Dash Telescoping, and Cup Holder. They will be available Spring 2022 on Scosche.com and at select retailers at an MSRP of US$44.99.