CES 2022: Speck Unveils New MagSafe Accessory

Speck announced its new Presidio Pro Folio for MagSafe at CES 2022 on Thursday. The portable folio case works across the iPhone 12 and 13 ranges, turning the charger into a stand and cable organizer.

The new accessory costs US$39.95. Speck says it comes with drop protection and the magnets in the Presidio Pro Folio for MagSafe case have been tested to make sure the connection remains even if a user drops or bumps their iPhone. This new release is available from the Speck website. It adds to the company’s other cases in the Presidio range, which start from US$49.95.