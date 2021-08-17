The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced on Tuesday that attendees going to CES 2022 will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The event will take place January 5-8, 2022.

As an alternative, CTA is considering accepting proof of a positive antibody test. CTA will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will announce additional protocols closer to the show.

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA;

Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19. We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

A digital event will be created that will run in parallel with the in-person event. CES 2022 will feature new categories showcasing how the industry is evolving, including space tech, food tech and NFTs. The show will highlight advancements in AI, AR/VR, gaming and computing, digital health, automotive and transportation, home entertainment, smart home and more.