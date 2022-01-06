CES 2022: Satechi’s New Headphone Stand Can Also Charge Your iPhone

Satechi announced a 2-in-1 headphone stand at CES 2022 that can also charge your iPhone. It’s available to preorder for US$79.99 and it starts shipping at the end of January.

Phone Charging Headphone Stand

Satechi’s new 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger offers users the convenience of stowing away headsets on a sleek, stainless-steel arm with padded grips, while maintaining a charge on devices including iPhone 13, AirPods, and more. Perfect for long work days, this stand keeps essential devices powered and organized via its built-in wireless charger at the foot of the stand up to 7.5W. Simply plug in the headphone stand, connect headphones via the USB-C port, place a device on the wireless charging pad, and the built-in LED light will confirm when the wireless device is charging.

Designed with convenience and style top of mind, Satechi’s advanced headphone stand features a space gray aluminum base that compliments nearly any desktop set-up, whether used for work or gaming. Equipped with a convenient cable management hook, users can wrap and store cords when not in use to clear and organize a workspace and free up valuable desk space.

The stand requires a 20W power adapter (sold separately).

Specs

COMPATIBLE DEVICES – Compatible with the AirPods Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, AirPods Pro, AirPods with wireless charging case and rechargeable headphones.

CONNECTOR TYPE – USB-C. USB-C cable included, 20W power adapter sold separately.

SPEED – iPhone 12/13 – up to 7.5W. AirPods Max – 5W

The headphone stand also comes with a one year manufacturer warranty.