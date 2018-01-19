chaiOS Bug Fix Coming Next Week

Apple is already working on a fix for the chaiOS bug that crashes Messages when you receive a specific URL in a chat. We’re only days away from the update with Apple confirming it’s coming some time next week.

chaiOS is a bug that crashes Messages on the iPhone, iPad, and iPhone when a specific Github link is shared in a chat. It can also cause the iOS springboard to crash and relaunch.

Apple told Buzzfeed a patch is coming next week, which will hopefully prevent similar problems in the future. The webpage associated with the URL used in the chaiOS bug has been taken down, too, preventing the crash from happening.

chaiOS was revealed earlier this week and doesn’t appear to be malicious, although it is pretty annoying.