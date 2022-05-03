Chase Now Offering Up to 50% Bonus When Redeeming Rewards Points for Apple Products

Chase has announced that cardholders can again redeem their ultimate rewards points for Apple products. Similar to what it has done in the past, Chase now offers up to 50% bonus points that can be credited towards any purchase of Apple products.

The Chase Ultimate Rewards Store Carries All Apple Products

Launched in 2018, the dedicated Apple Ultimate Rewards Store gave cardholders a way to use rewards points. Cardholders accessed the dedicated Apple storefront through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. The page carries practically all of Apple’s products. The storefront even lists the latest MacBook Pro, iPhone 13 models, and more.

How the Chase Rewards Program Works

Customers can use points they have earned from their Chase credit card purchases. When cardholders purchase any of the Apple products available at the storefront, Chase allows them to pay using their points. For example, cardholder purchasing a $120 Apple product can use rewards points for as much as 50% of the total cost. This means that a cardholder will only pay $60 upfront. That is, of course, assuming the cardholder has 4,800 available points.

Current Chase Rewards Promotion

Currently, Chase is offering various promotions as part of its Ultimate Rewards program. These include the following:

Freedom, Freedom Unlimited, Freedom Flex, and Freedom Student: Points are worth 10% more

Ink Business Cash, Ink Cash, and Ink Business Unlimited: Points are worth 10% more

Ink Business Preferred and Ink Plus: Points are worth 25% more

Sapphire Preferred: Points are worth 25% more

Sapphire Reserve: Points are worth 50% more

JPMorgan Reserve: Points are worth 50% more

While consumers can also use their Chase rewards points for travel, it is certainly a great option being able to spend those points on Apple products instead.

For those who are planning to get a new credit card, the Chase Sapphire Preferred card seems to be a good choice. Chase is currently offering an excellent signup bonus that could earn prospective cardholders up to 80,000 bonus points. This would amount to $1,000 credits that could be used to purchase any Apple product.