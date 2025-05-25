ChatGPT Deep Research on iOS Gets New Cloud Connectors

OpenAI’s ChatGPT on iOS now supports deeper integration with third-party platforms, starting with Box, enabling AI-powered research across user files stored in the cloud. This capability that is demonstrated in a new video shared by Box CEO Aaron Levie, lets ChatGPT act as a background analyst, running research queries across enterprise documents and surfacing insights without manual effort.

Box and ChatGPT Integration | Image Courtesy: Aaron Levie on X

In the demo, ChatGPT was shown performing market analysis tasks by accessing Box-hosted documents. Users can delegate complex, time-consuming research to the AI, which pulls relevant information from internal files, summarizes key points, and presents them in an actionable format. This integration reflects a significant step toward making AI agents a seamless part of business workflows.

AI Agents That Work With Your Data

Unlike typical chatbots that respond to prompts, this version of ChatGPT operates more like a research assistant with access to your organization’s content systems. By connecting directly to Box, the AI can crawl, comprehend, and report on structured and unstructured data, delivering targeted analysis in real-time. This unlocks new possibilities for enterprise productivity, particularly in scenarios that demand synthesis across large document sets.

According to a post by OpenAI President Greg Brockman, ChatGPT’s ability to work with cloud data is part of a broader initiative to make AI agents functional across software ecosystems. The iOS app’s enhancements show that OpenAI is actively moving toward AI that doesn’t just generate content but also manages and interprets it within real-world data environments.

A Step Forward for Mobile AI

The integration also signals a deeper ambition: extending advanced AI functionality to mobile platforms without compromising data security or performance. Businesses using Box can now deploy ChatGPT directly on iPhones and iPads for research tasks, making mobile devices more than just endpoints—they become on-the-go research stations powered by real-time cloud connectivity.

As said by Aaron Levie and Greg Brockman, this rollout marks the beginning of broader cloud connector support expected in future updates. OpenAI is likely to bring similar integrations with other platforms, turning ChatGPT into a core utility for enterprise users on mobile.