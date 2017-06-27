Check Out this Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Recreated on an Apple IIc

Professional illustrator Wahyu Ichwandardi has to be about the coolest Star Wars fan around right now because he painstakingly recreated the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer on an Apple IIc. He used the ancient Apple computer, Dazzle Draw, and a KoalaPad—state of the art for graphic design in 1984.

Cita-cita waktu masih kecil di th 80an: bikin trailer Star Wars pakai komputer Apple bermonitor monochrome, baru kesampaian sekarang. pic.twitter.com/kUV28VB5pq — Pinot (@pinotski) June 26, 2017

Ichwandardi spend three weeks filling up 48 140 KB floppy disks with 288 images to make up all the elements in two-minute trailer. Since layers weren’t a thing in graphics apps 33 years ago he had to use literal layers in the form of acetate sheets taped to the IIc’s display to get all of the elements in place.

His current MacBook Pro did come into play so he could trace elements from the actual trailer onto clear sheets he overlaid on the IIc screen. The MacBook Pro was also used to string together each finished drawing and add in the sound track.

Ichwandardi also made a short behind the scenes video showing how the drawing process worked.

And for comparison, here’s the actual Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer so you can see how well Ichwandardi did at capturing all of the elements.

[Thanks to Mashable for the heads up]