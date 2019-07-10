Apple Starts Chinese App Development Program

Apple is starting a Chinese app development program in Shanghai to help developers create apps and expand its services business (via Reuters).

App Development in China

The program is an accelerator that will regularly host lectures, workshops, and networking sessions for Chinese developers. This is a good opportunity for China, as Greater China has 2.5 million Apple developers. Apple’s head of developer relations for Greater China spoke about the program:

Developers here in China are leading the world with some of the most popular apps on the App Store, and we are proud to be providing this additional support for them. From education to health to entertainment, the innovation we see here is incredible and we can’t wait to see what these talented developers will come up with next.

The company also ran a similar program in Bengaluru, India, as well as a developer academy in Italy.

