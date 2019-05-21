Chinese Move to Boycott Apple Because of Huawei

Apple and Huawei are caught in the trade war between China and the United States. There is a growing ‘Boycott Apple’ movement in China due to how the U.S. has been treating Huawei (via Buzzfeed News).

Boycott Apple

In December 2018 we reported that Chinese companies were encouraging employees to sell their Apple products while offering incentives if they bought Huawei products. One producer in Shenzhen even threatened to fire employees if they didn’t hand in their Apple devices.

A flurry of posts on Chinese social network Weibo had people supporting Huawei in favor of Apple:

The functions in Huawei are comparable to Apple iPhones or even better. We have such a good smartphone alternative, why are we still using Apple? I feel guilty watching the trade war. Once I have money I will change my smartphone. I think Huawei’s branding is amazing, it chops an apple into eight pieces.

President Trump also issued a national emergency recently, banning Huawei from buying U.S. technology without government approval. Google also suspended business with Huawei, and the latter can’t use Android anymore.

Further Reading:

[Google Suspends Some Huawei Business Following Trump Blacklist]

[Chinese Companies are Boycotting Apple Products in Favor of Huawei]