Chinese Customers Turn Against Apple in Favor of Domestic Firms

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News

Apple has dropped in standing amongst the Chinese public, according to a new survey. It fell two 24th in Prophet’s annual survey of top brands, down from 11th position a year ago.

Apple China flag

Apple Falls Behind Chinese Brands

With increased support for domestic firms occurring, Huawei and Alipay both overtook Apple in this year’s survey. It took responses from 13,500 consumers.

The decline followed the heightening of the trade war between the U.S. and China. In 2017, before the trade war, Apple was ranked fifth in the survey.  Jay Milliken, a senior partner in Hong Kong with Prophet, told Bloomberg News that tension was particularly high in the electronics market:

There’s a lot of nationalistic buying in that category, because Chinese consumers interpreted what happened to Huawei as an attack.

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
chaywesley Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
chaywesley
Member
chaywesley

“It fell two 24th”.
Really? Even my 5th grade child understands the proper usage of “to”, “too”, and “two”.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 day ago