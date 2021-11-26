Chipolo Black Friday Sales for Finding Your Stuff

The holiday shopping season is kicking into high gear, and Chipolo has some great deals. For your loved ones prone to losing their prized possessions, these bargains can get you as much as half off the accessories’ retail prices. Take a look at the Chipolo Black Friday weekend sale.

The Chipolo Black Friday Weekend Deals

These Chipolo Black Friday bargains are good until Monday morning, November 29, 2021.

Please note, these finders work with Chipolo’s own app, not Apple’s Find My app. If you want Chipolo finders that work with Find My, check out the Chipolo ONE Spot. It’s priced at $28 for one, or $90 for a 4-pack.