Chrome for iOS quietly revives Reader Mode with a slick new animation

After Gemini in Chrome for iOS, Google is now testing Reader Mode again. The option now appears under Page Tools and turns a web page into a simpler reading view that removes ads and distractions.

The design looks neat, but the animation stands out most. When Reader Mode turns on, the page fades to dark and reveals a focused layout that highlights the article’s text. Chrome uses a sans-serif font by default, which keeps the text clear and easy to read. Returning to the original page shows the same fade effect in reverse. The transition feels quick and natural. It adds a polished touch to the feature.

The feature is just a tap away. Chrome sometimes shows a small message near the Page Tools icon that says “Reader mode available.” It disappears after a few seconds, but it helps users know when a page supports the feature. Tapping the icon then opens the cleaned-up version of the page through Reader Mode.

A new menu option also appears near Ask Gemini. It reads “Turn on Reader Mode” when viewing a regular page and changes to “Turn off Reader Mode” once the feature is active. This dynamic menu entry gives users another quick way to switch between the regular page and reading mode.

Safari’s Reader View remains more advanced at the moment. Chrome’s Reader Mode does not yet include customization options such as changing the theme, font, or text size. Even so, the fade animation and new menu placement make Chrome’s version feel more polished and closer to Safari’s experience.

Reader Mode on iOS has appeared in earlier tests, but this version feels more complete and ready for users. The new hints, dynamic menu, and smooth transitions show that Google is improving how reading mode fits into Chrome on iPhone.