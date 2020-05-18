‘Circle View’ is Logitech’s Newest HomeKit Camera

Today Logitech announced the release of its HomeKit camera called Circle View. It gives you 1080p video while safely storing it in your iCloud.

Circle View HomeKit Camera

Circle View comes with Logitech’s TrueView technology, providing the camera with 1080p HD video and an ultra-wide 180° field-of-view. It has wide dynamic range and enhanced infrared night vision up to 15 feet in range.

With HomeKit Secure Video, the video feed uses on-device machine learning to figure out if a person, animal, or vehicle is present in the video. Recordings are stored in iCloud and don’t count against your iCloud Drive storage limit.

You can buy a Circle View HomeKit camera for US$159.99 at Logitech.com.