WaterField Releases ‘CitySlicker’ Case for Valve Steam Deck

WaterField Designs has unveiled its newest product, the CitySlicker case for Valve’s Steam Deck. Made from ballistic nylon or waxed canvas plus full-grain leather, it’s available to preorder for US$129. Batch number two starts shipping on March 18.
Steam Deck Case
The case has plenty of room for gamers to store the console, power supply, cords, SD cards, and microSD cards. The CitySlicker is the first Steam Deck case in a series of cases that will arrive in the future. More will be announced in the next few weeks.
Underneath a double-layer, full-grain leather flap, a padded main compartment with side and rear impact-resistant plastic inserts and a padded neoprene bottom, cradles the precious handheld. A slim padded Ultrasuede cushion in front of the screen keeps the joysticks protected and in place and doubles as a built-in screen cleaner. This feature effortlessly cleans the screen each time the handheld is inserted or removed.
Behind the console, a padded pocket stows items like a USB-C cable and a cleaning cloth. Five leather SD slots are ideal for those who wish to carry microSD adapters; clever open spaces at the bottom allow users to push the cards up to easily retrieve them. A mesh back pocket closes with a self-locking zipper; inside users can store the power source, a short HDMI cable (for those who wish to connect the console to a larger screen), and microSD cards in five integrated slots.
- Dual-layer premium full-grain leather flap
- Scratch-free padded lining
- Ultrasuede padded interior pocket — protects and cleans the screen
- Padded Ultrasuede® bumpers — protect joysticks
- Impact-resistant plastic on back and sides
- Neoprene bottom strip
- Bottom finger loop — aids console removal
- Self-finding magnetic snap closures
- Self-locking zippered mesh back pocket with five integrated microSD slots and space for accessories
- Five leather SD or SD card-adapter slots
- Optional carrying add-ons: carabiner, wrist strap, and/or sling strap
Company owner, Gary Waterfield:
When we surveyed customers about the form and function of their ideal Steam Deck case, an overwhelming majority requested a modified version of our popular CitySlicker, customized for the Steam Deck. They described additional types of cases they’d like based on how they plan to use their Steam Deck in various scenarios. So, we’ll be launching an entire collection of cases for the Steam Deck, starting today with our CitySlicker.