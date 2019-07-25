Civilization VI ‘Rise and Fall’ Expansion Available on iOS

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI recently made its Rise and Fall expansion pack available on iOS, and another expansion—Gathering Storm—will arrive later this year.

Rise and Fall

You can purchase Rise and Fall for US$29.99. For a full list of updates that the expansion brings, you can read more here. Here are a few things in the update:

GREAT AGES : As your civilization ebbs and flows, and you reach milestone Historic Moments, you will experience Dark Ages or Golden Ages, each providing specific challenges or bonuses based on your actions in-game.

As your civilization ebbs and flows, and you reach milestone Historic Moments, you will experience Dark Ages or Golden Ages, each providing specific challenges or bonuses based on your actions in-game. LOYALTY : Cities now have individual Loyalty to your leadership – let it fall too low, and face the potential to lose your city to its own independence.

Cities now have individual Loyalty to your leadership – let it fall too low, and face the potential to lose your city to its own independence. EMERGENCIES : When a civilization grows too powerful, other civilizations can join a pact against the threatening civilization and earn rewards, or penalties, when the Emergency ends.

When a civilization grows too powerful, other civilizations can join a pact against the threatening civilization and earn rewards, or penalties, when the Emergency ends. NEW GLOBAL CONTENT : Eight new world wonders, seven natural wonders, four new units, two new tile improvements, two new districts, fourteen new buildings, and three new resources have been added.

Our goal is to bring the Gathering Storm expansion to iOS this year. — Civilization VI: Gathering Storm (@CivGame) July 23, 2019

You can download Civilization VI for free, with an in-app purchase of US$9.99 to unlock the full game.

Further Reading:

[Civilization VI Expansion Pack to Add Climate Change]

[Aspyr Brings Civilization VI to iPhone]