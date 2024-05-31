Classic Apple Move: New AI Features May Require Newer iPhones for On-Device Processing

Apple’s next big move might involve encouraging users towards the latest iPhone models. The company is betting that new AI features for iPhones will be a compelling reason for upgrades, with some functionalities requiring an iPhone 15 Pro or later to work.

This strategy hinges on the upcoming iOS 18 update. The new Siri will use AI, through which users can control functions within apps using just their voice, such as asking Siri to open a specific document, send an email from a designated account, or alter notes.

However, there’s a catch. To experience the full potential of these AI features, users might need an iPhone 15 Pro or later. This goes on particularly to on-device AI capabilities, which process information directly on the phone.

Apple hasn’t explicitly confirmed this, but reports suggest the iPhone 15 Pro’s more powerful A17 Pro chip might be necessary to handle these demanding tasks. Does this mean even iPhone 15 base and Plus models won’t have this functionality?

But as we all know, strategy isn’t entirely new. It’s a typical Apple move to encourage upgrades for the adoption of new features.

Apple’s gamble rests on the assumption that users will be tempted by the convenience and efficiency of voice-controlled app features.

Only time will tell if Apple’s AI-powered features will be enough to drive iPhone sales. We’ll hear more about everything Apple is expected to unveil during the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024), slated to take place from June 10 to June 14.

Here is all the information you need regarding what’s new in iOS 18.

More here.