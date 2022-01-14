Environmentally-friendly Mobile Game ‘Clean the Sea’ Out Now

Clean the Sea iOS

Clean the Sea, an environmentally friendly game, was launched on Friday. Players travel around the world and tidy really world locations, including New York, Amsterdam, and Antarctica.

‘Clean the Sea!’ Available on iPhone and iPad

Players are in charge of a small boat with a ‘picker’ on the front. During their environmental quest, they sweep up garbage from the water’s surface and take it to be recycled. As they progress, the sea is purified and players are guided towards more information around ocean cleanup.

The title heralds from BackPack Games. The company intends to develop the game even further in future. It is free and available in the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

