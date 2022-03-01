Here’s How ‘ClearVPN’ From MacPaw Helps People Support Ukraine

ClearVPN from MacPaw, a company based in Kyiv, Ukraine, released a shortcut with information on trusted ways to support Ukraine.

ClearVPN Supports Ukraine

The shortcut includes the information on:

Fundraising campaigns (military and humanitarian);

Petition-signing campaigns

Activism in support of Ukraine

Trusted media outlets covering the war in Ukraine

How to activate the shortcut from anywhere in the world for free:

Download ClearVPN for iOS, Android, macOS, or Windows: https://clearvpn.com/apps/#download

Open the “Stand with Ukraine” Shortcut

Choose desired web resource for access

For the digital safety of users in Ukraine, ClearVPN is available for free to everyone in the country. Also, media covering the war in Ukraine can get free access to CleanMyMac X by MacPaw, a macOS cleaning, optimization, and protection software. More details can be found here.

ClearVPN is the first effortless VPN for a personalized and secure online experience. Designed to simplify the VPN experience, ClearVPN provides friendly shortcuts for the things users really need, such as Bypass Geo-Blocking, Access Social Media, Improve Online Gaming, Block Ads While Browsing, and many more. The unique DynamicFlow technology automatically selects the best server for users’ needs. To eliminate any security vulnerabilities and achieve a high-speed connection, ClearVPN uses its own custom protocol, in addition to IPSec IKEV2 and OpenVPN.

Other Ways to Support Ukraine

Follow and use #StandWithUkraine hashtag on your social media to indicate your support and drive the world’s attention to the cause.