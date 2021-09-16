On Thursday Cloudflare announced it is the first company to add server support for Early Hints. This technology aims to help speed up websites on its network by as much as 30% or more.

Early Hints With Cloudflare

When you visit a website, browsers can’t load it until they receive instructions from a server about all of the different elements on the page, like images and text, that need to be displayed. Early Hints will tell browsers to start loading critical webpage elements before the server completes the processing time to load the page. This reduces the time between someone typing in a website URL and that website fully loading.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare:

Everyone should have access to the fastest, most reliable Internet possible and we have built our global network to deliver exactly that. Now we’re taking it a step further and working together with leading browsers to speed up millions of your favorite websites and applications, completely for free.

Early Hints is available in beta today — Cloudflare customers can request access to Early Hints in the dashboard’s Speed tab.