CNIL, France’s data regulator, is questioning Apple’s compliance with EU privacy rules (via Politico).

Apple & EU

In a 13-page confidential document dated December 17 and signed by CNIL president Marie-Laure Denis, the agency believes Apple isn’t seeking consent from users for advertising.

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 is compliant with GDPR but the agency believes Apple violates other rules by not asking for user consent before using their data for personalized advertising.

On iOS, in Settings > Privacy > Apple Advertising, the toggle for Personalized Ads is turned on by default when a person activates their iPhone. “Every case of targeted advertising that the CNIL has come across, the regulator argues, involves reading or writing data from the terminal: It appears that Apple should indeed collect consent.”