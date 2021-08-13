CODA launched on Apple TV+ on Friday. Starring Emilia Jones (pictured above), Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, and Daniel Durant, it tells the story of a family with only one hearing member and follows the conflict when that daughter, played by Ms. Jones, has to decide whether to stay and help her family’s business or follow her own dream of being a singer.

‘CODA’ Releases Singalong to Accompany Apple TV+ Launch

As part of the launch of CODA, Apple TV+ released a singalong video. It is for the song ‘You’re All I Need To Get By,’ performed by Ms. Jones.

The movies is also available in select theaters.