‘CODA’, ‘Ted Lasso’ And More Apple Originals Recognized by AFI

The American Film Institute (AFI) this week announced that four Apple Originals had been selected as some of its 2021 honorees. The productions nominate were CODA, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Ted Lasso, and Schmigadoon!.

Apple Original Films Get First AFI Recognition

CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth were named on the AFI’s list of Movies of the Year. Its the first time the AFI has recognised anything from Apple Original Films. Ted Lasso appears on the AFI’s Television Programs of the Year list for a second year in a row, and is joined by Schmigadoon!.

Each year, the AFI Awards recognizes 10 outstanding films and 10 outstanding TV programs. These are considered to be culturally and artistically representative of the year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image. It is the only national program that recognizes creative teams, both those in front and behind the camera, as a whole. The honorees will be celebrated at the AFI Awards dinner which will be held on January 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO, commented: