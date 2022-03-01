Apple Film ‘CODA’ Wins 4 Awards at Hollywood Critics Association

CODA from Apple Original Films has received four Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Film Awards. These include Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay for writer/director Siân Heder, Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, and an HCA Spotlight Award. The winners were revealed at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards ceremony on Monday, February 28, 2022.

You can watch the film on Apple TV+ here.

CODA HCA Awards 2022

The announcement follows news that CODA won awards at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The film won two awards including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Troy Kotsur. At the HCA Film awards CODA won awards for:

Best Picture – CODA

Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur

Best Adapted Screenplay – Siân Heder

HCA Spotlight Award for Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Eugenio Derbez and Daniel Durant

In total, Apple series and films have earned 212 wins and 950 nominations since Apple TV+ launched over two years ago. These include awards from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, and others.

In CODA, 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s fishing boat.

It was written and directed by Siân Heder, produced by Vendome Pictures and Pathé, with Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger and Jérôme Seydoux serving as producers, and Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen as executive producers.