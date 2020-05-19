Code Break to Feature Ex-Apple Exec Scott Forstall

Former Apple executive Scott Forstall is set to speak at this week’s code.org Code Break session. He will be joined by rapper Macklemore.

Scott Forstall and Macklemore Team-up for Code Break

Code Break is a weekly, interactive, virtual computer science program, designed to help students during lockdown. Tomorrow’s sessions will apparently feature “some music and dance” too.

Next week’s #CodeBreak guests are Grammy-Award winning rapper and songwriter @Macklemore and co-inventor of iPhone and iOS, @forstall! Join us 5/20, 10am PT/1pm ET for some community and computer science (and unique this week, some music and dance 🕺💃)! https://t.co/9hHFJ0wGcM pic.twitter.com/0IyCIFusDC — Code.org (@codeorg) May 15, 2020

Mr. Forstall tweeted that he is “looking forward” to the class. It will take place Wednesday, May 20, at 1 pm ET.

I look forward to joining students around the world this week for a #CodeBreak. https://t.co/P5RhWAkrj8 — Scott Forstall (@forstall) May 18, 2020

Mr. Forstall was an integral part of the invention of the iPhone and iOS. Since departing Apple 2012 he has been involved in producing Broadway musicals.