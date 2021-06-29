On Tuesday, Coinbase announced that customers can sign up for a waiting list to start earning 4% APY interest on USD Coin (USDC).

Earning With USDC

USDC is an Ethereum-based stablecoin from the Centre consortium. Stablecoin means that its value is pegged to the U.S. dollar so every USDC will always be worth US$1.00.

The cryptocurrency exchange is hoping that people will be attracted to its interest rate that is currently higher than that offered by banks through savings accounts. Unlike a bank, Coinbase is quick to note that although “your USDC is guaranteed,” your USDC wallet is not a savings account and is not protected by FDIC or SIPC insurance.

Pre-enrollment is available to eligible people in the U.S. To get started you can sign up at Coinbase.com/lend. When you come off of the waitlist, you will automatically start to earn 4% APY on the USDC in your account.