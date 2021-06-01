People who have a Coinbase Card can add it to Apple Pay starting this week, the cryptocurrency exchange announced on Tuesday.

Coinbase Card With Apple Pay

The Coinbase Card is a debit card that lets you pay for things with cryptocurrency and earn up to 4% in crypto rewards. If you’re already on the waitlist for Coinbase Card, you’ll soon receive an invitation to apply. If you’re not on the waitlist, join here.

Coinbase will automatically convert all cryptocurrency to US Dollars and transfer the funds to your Coinbase Card (less conversion fees) for use in purchases and ATM withdrawals.

Purchases made with your Coinbase Card (other than in USD Coin) will typically result in a capital gain or loss.

Crypto rewards is an optional Coinbase offer.

You can add your card to from within Apple Wallet or from within the Coinbase app. Within the Coinbase app, you’ll have the option to add your card to Apple Pay as soon as you’re approved for your card.