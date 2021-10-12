Coinbase is preparing to launch its own NFT platform to take on rivals like OpenSea. You can sign up for the waitlist here.

Coinbase NFT

The platform will let users mint, buy, show off, and discover NFTs. The cryptocurrency exchange is already a popular place to buy and sell various currencies such as Bitcoin and Ether. Coinbase wants to bring the same ease-of-use to non-fungible tokens.

According to TechCrunch, Coinbase NFT will start on the Ethereum blockchain and support ERC-721 and ERC-1155, but “won’t be integrating with any Layer-2 scaling networks at launch, meaning Coinbase NFT users will still potentially be paying hefty gas fees and dealing with many of the scalability issues of mainnet Ethereum at launch.”