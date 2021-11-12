Coinbase Users Can Now Publicly Share Their Portfolio With New Update

Coinbase has released an update to its app that lets users share their portfolio by generating a URL. Tap the Share button in the Coinbase app on any asset price page or your portfolio page and share these asset pages with your private network or on your social network.

Sharing Crypto

You can control your sharing settings and stop sharing your portfolio at any time. Just go back to your portfolio, select Share and toggle to Private. Now, your portfolio is only visible to you.

Coinbase says it wants to empower the crypto community to share information on portfolios or to highlight “emerging new assets.”