On Thursday Coinbase announced additional payment methods for buying cryptocurrency on its platform. For Apple users that means Apple Pay.

Coinbase Supports Apple Pay

Starting today, crypto buyers can purchase their coin of choice using a debit or credit card linked to Apple Pay. If you already have a Visa or Mastercard debit card linked in your Apple Wallet, Apple Pay will automatically appear as a payment method. This option is available in the iOS app and through Safari on the Coinbase website.

Another update involves withdrawing your money. Coinbase is offering instant cash outs using Real Time Payments for U.S. customers who have their bank account linked inside the app. You can withdraw up to US$100,000 per transaction. There are no limits on the number of withdrawals you can make per day. If your bank account is already linked, you don’t have to set anything up.