Colourful HomePod Minis Now Available in Australia, New Zealand, India and European Countries

LONDON – HomePod minis in the latest colors are now available in Australia, New Zealand, and India. There are also available in a host of European countries.

New HomePod Mini Colors Now Available in More Countries

Alongside Australia, New Zealand, and India the smart speaker is available in orange, yellow, and blue in:

Austria

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Spain

UK

Orders opened at 8 AM GMT. The device costs £89, €99, AUS$149, and NZ$159.

The new colors for the HomePod mini originally launched on November 1st for customers in the U.S., Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan. White and space gray models remain available.