Communication Workers of America Supports Apple Grand Central Workers’ Unionization Efforts

.Communication Workers of America (CWA) announced it will support employees of Apple’s Grand Central store in forming a union. The union group of Apple Store workers in Grand Central previously asked for the support of Workers United.

Communication Workers of America Supports Apple Store Workers

In a press release, CWA said that it will support the Apple Store workers’ group with its unionization efforts. Fruit Stand Workers United (FSWU) and Workers United agreed to the arrangement. “CWA has a national plan that will lead to density and collective power for Apple Retail workers. It is counterproductive for Unions to go after ‘hot shops’ to the detriment of the collective good of the campaign,” said Lynne Fox, International President of Workers United, an SEIU affiliate.

Meanwhile, Chris Shelton, President of the Communications Workers of America said in a statement:

Starbucks workers who have been organizing – and winning – union representation across the country with Workers United’s support have inspired retail workers at Apple, Verizon Wireless, and many other companies. We appreciate the confidence that the Fruit Stand Workers United organizing committee has in our plan to build worker power at Apple.

Fruit Stand Workers United Optimistic About CWA’s Support

For its part, Anthony Viola, a member of the organizing committee of FSWU, said in a statement:

Through Workers United, we have learned what we can expect from Littler, and we are prepared. By joining forces with CWA, we intend to participate with countless other stores to achieve workers’ rights across Apple Retail in the U.S. and we believe we will succeed.

With CWA’s support, FSWU will know how to handle the law firm once it files for a union election. Compared with workers in Cumberland Mall, Atlanta, Grand Central store workers have yet to file a union election. Apple hired the union-busting law firm of Littler Mendelson to handle the unionization efforts of Atlanta workers. Because of this, workers in the Atlanta store postponed their union election.

Apple announced several changes in the working schedules of retail store workers. The company also planned to implement salary increases for its retail store employees.