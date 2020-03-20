Conan O’Brien to Shoot Full Episodes of Late Night Show on His iPhone

Conan O’Brien will be the first late night host to produce a full show remotely when he returns at the end of the month. Talk shows are having to innovate different ways to keep broadcasting whilst at the same time adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Conan O’Brien Shooting Show With iPhone and Skype

Mr. O’Brien tweeted that he will return to the air on March 30 and that all his staff will work remotely. He said he was going to shoot the show using his iPhone and Skype.

I am going back on the air Monday, March 30th. All my staff will work from home, I will shoot at home using an iPhone, and my guests will Skype. This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt. Stay safe. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 19, 2020

Late night rival Jimmy Fallon also appears to be making use of Apple products to keep his show going. He tweeted a clip using what appears to be an iPad Pro and an Apple Pencil.

#FallonAtHome Episode 3 is live! Jimmy performs his monologue, reads his favorite #MyQuarantineInSixWords tweets, and virtually chats with Jennifer Garner. Plus, a special surprise for his daughters! https://t.co/q5a55Defzd pic.twitter.com/qg4UQ1zymr — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 20, 2020

Presenters such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Mr. Fallon have been creating small segments whilst they are unable to have audiences due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. O’Brien, however, will broadcast full-length shows.