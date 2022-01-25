Apple Releases iPhone Macro Challenge for iPhone 13 Pro Users

Owners of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max can join the iPhone Macro Challenge. Share your best macro photos on Instagram and Twitter with hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge.

Submissions will be accepted beginning at 6:01 a.m. PST on January 25, 2022, and ending at 11:59 p.m. PST on February 16, 2022. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate, and this challenge is not open to Apple employees or their immediate families.

The iPhone Macro Challenge

A panel of expert judges from the industry and Apple will review worldwide submissions and select 10 winning photos. The winning photos will be displayed in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Instagram (@apple), and other official Apple accounts. They may also appear in digital campaigns, Apple Store locations, billboards, or in a public photo exhibition.

The company gives a few examples:

Some of the most impressive examples of macro photography are shots of seemingly everyday objects like a hairbrush, a food item, or a subject in nature like ice, snow, feathers, flowers, insects, or pets. The beauty of macro photography is its ability to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Rules for Submission

Ineligible submissions for the iPhone Macro Challenge include photos that violate or infringe upon another person’s rights, including but not limited to copyright, trademark, privacy, publicity, or any other intellectual property rights or civil rights; contain sexually explicit, nude, obscene, violent, or other objectionable or inappropriate content; or in any way disparage Apple or any other person or party.

Apple will pay a licensing fee to the 10 winning photographers for use of such photos on Apple marketing channels. You retain your rights to your photograph; however, by submitting your photo, you grant Apple a royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable, nonexclusive license for one year.