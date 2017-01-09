A TMO Giveaway: Win a Copy of the Roddenberry Vault on Blu-ray

Rod Roddenberry, as part of his Background Mode interview with me, has generously provided us with three copies of The Roddenberry Vault on Blu-ray. We’re going to give away these amazing multi-disc packages to three readers who can correctly answer a question about the podcast.

The Roddenberry Vault

In this Blu-ray 3-disc set, Rod has collected together never before seen clips from the cutting room floor of Star Trek: The Original Series. These clips were tucked away in film cans for years at the Roddenberry estate.

Also in celebration of the original Star Trek’s 50th anniversary, the set includes 12 favorite episodes from the series. Just to name a few: “The City On The Edge of Forever,” “The Trouble With Tribbles,” “Arena,” “The Devil In The Dark,” “Mirror, Mirror,” and “Return to Tomorrow.”

There’s more, including music tracks and three special documentaries, including new insights from William Shatner.

How to Get Your Copy

1. Listen to my interview with Rod Roddenberry.

2. Rod tells the story about how, when he was at the Gladstone Institutes, he was invited to look through a microscope. What did he see?

3. Send me an email with the subject line “Roddenberry Vault Contest.” Provide your answer by noon EST on Friday, January 27, 2017.

4. Three readers will be randomly selected from all the correctly submitted answers. They’ll be notified by email.

This 3-disc Blu-ray set is an amazing production. Our thanks to Rod for contributing The Roddenberry Vault in concert with his amazing TMO interview.