Control Center Gets New Apple Intelligence Toggles in iOS 18.4 Beta 2

iOS 18.4 beta 2 adds new Control Center toggles for Apple Intelligence and Siri features, making these functions more accessible to users. The new toggles include options for Talk to Siri, Type to Siri, and Visual Intelligence.

These additions let users quickly enable or disable these features without having to navigate through the Settings app. The Talk to Siri toggle likely turns on or off the voice activation for Siri, while the Type to Siri option enables or disables the ability to interact with Siri through text input.

The Visual Intelligence toggle probably activates or deactivates the new visual processing features introduced in this beta. By adding these toggles to the Control Center, Apple makes it easier for users to manage their privacy and customize their interaction with AI features on their devices. Users can add these new toggles to their Control Center through the Settings app.

