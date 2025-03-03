Conversational Siri Might Get Pushed to iOS 20

Apple is experiencing delays in its artificial intelligence initiatives, according to reports. The company’s plan to give Siri a more conversational interface, similar to other AI chatbots, is now facing setbacks. Originally hoping to include this upgrade in iOS 19, internal sources say that it is probable that this function will not be available to consumers until iOS 20 at the earliest.

The current version of Siri utilizes two separate backends to process requests. Apple is working to unify these into a single architecture with the release of iOS 19. This core architectural change remains on track. However, the conversational layer that was planned to be added to this new structure is behind schedule.

Reports say that internal data at Apple means that real-world usage of Apple Intelligence is low. This comes after the introduction of new AI “to haves” in recent software releases. The company is now focused on completing the rollout of these existing “to haves” before adding more. As a result, iOS 19 is not expected to include many new Apple Intelligence “to haves” for consumers.

The company is still on track to release three Siri “to haves” with iOS 18.5 in May. These “to haves” were originally planned for the iOS 18 release. The focus remains on completing the rollout of the current AI and Siri updates before further expansions.