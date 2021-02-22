COPAN Diagnostics has now shipped over 15 million COVID-19 sample collection kits across the U.S., it was announced Monday. The firm received U.S.$10 million from Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund and has introduced the production of its test kits by 4000 percent since April.

COPAN and Apple Staff Combine to Increase COVID-19 Test Production

As demand for COVID-19 test kits increased, COPAN needed to accelerate its production and shipping timeline and hired nearly 250 new employees. They worked alongside Apple engineers, product designers, and operations professionals. Weeks after the collaboration began, the teams opened a brand-new facility and medical supply chain. Since May, hospitals in California, Wisconsin, and Texas are amongst those that have received the COPAN-manufactured COVID-19 tests.

Apple a ‘Remarkable Partner’

“There was an all around incredible level of dedication from the teams to be creative and nimble so we could quickly get these critical testing supplies out to customers across the country,” said Norman Sharples, CEO of COPAN Diagnostics. “The driver behind that was that everybody wanted to make a difference within a time frame where we could make a difference. Apple was a remarkable partner in making that possible, and we’re so grateful to all of our American manufacturing partners who designed, built, and shipped equipment in record time.”

Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, commented: