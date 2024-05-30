Copilot in Microsoft Word for Mac Will Greet You With AI Summary When You Open a Document

Good news for Mac users as Microsoft Copilot, the popular AI-powered assistant tool, will apparently bring a new capability. So now, whenever you open a document, Copilot in Microsoft Word for Mac will greet you with an AI summary.

The Redmond tech giant said in an updated entry on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site (Feature ID: 394277) that this feature is rolling out for everyone generally worldwide starting August 2024. So far, it says that it’s coming for both users with Copilot Pro or Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscription plans.

Microsoft also introduced (via MSPowerUser) a (somewhat) similar capability for folks using Windows devices earlier this year. At that time, Microsoft seemed to target users of Copilot for MS365, letting them include AI-generated document summaries when sharing Word documents via OneDrive.

But this is where it gets interesting. Recent reports suggest that Apple and OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed company that built ChatGPT, have reportedly reached a deal to bring the AI chatbot to iOS 18. The update is eyeing a September 2024 launch, just in time for the annual Apple Events that are held annually in September.

Details remain wrapped for the time being. But, it’s not the first time an OpenAI product making its way first to Apple’s devices, despite Microsoft being its number one financial supporter. A while ago, OpenAI announced that a ChatGPT desktop app is coming to macOS with a Windows version coming out later.